Despite Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe stating he expects a quiet end to the window, he has admitted the club remain active in the loan market and could look to complete some smaller deals in order to bolster their squad following a series of injury issues.

The Magpies have already signed Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak so far this summer for roughly £120million in total.

But here are some late deals that could still be done, and some that probably won’t…

Harrison Ashby of West Ham United runs with the ball during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Harrison Ashby – likely

Newcastle are in talks with the West Ham United full-back as potential cover following Emil Krafth’s potential season ending ACL injury.

The 20-year-old has just a year left on his contract at the London Stadium and would come into the first team without taking up a place in the 25 man squad due to his age.

Joao Pedro – unlikely

Having previously looked like a done deal, Newcastle’s proposed £25million move for Watford forward Joao Pedro appears to have fallen through.

The Magpies stopped pushing forward with a deal having twice being knocked back by Watford and opted to make a move for Alexander Isak instead.

The Athletic have reported that Watford do not intend to sell the 20-year-old Brazilian before the 11pm deadline.

Youri Tielemans – unlikely

The Leicester City midfielder is reportedly available on a cut-price deal of around £25million as he has just a year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Following Leicester’s difficult start to the season and lack of European football, Tielemans is open to leaving the club. He would certainly fit the bill at Newcastle, who are in the market for midfield reinforcements, but the face stiff competition from Arsenal and Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is reluctant to sell on of his best players.

Lucas Moura – possible

The Magpies have reportedly enquired about the loan availability of Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura this deadline day.

A deal could potentially be reached as Moura’s salary would fall inside Newcastle’s existing wage structure but Spurs are reluctant to let the player leave.

Conor Gallagher – unlikely

The Chelsea midfielder has been linked with a loan move to various Premier League clubs this summer, including Newcastle.

But The Telegraph have reported that a Newcastle deadline day deal for the 22-year-old won’t be done.

James Maddison – very unlikely

The Leicester City midfielder was the subject of a transfer bid by Newcastle earlier in the summer but walked away due to the fees that would be involved.

The subsequent signing of Alexander Isak effectively rules out a big money deadline day move.

Edson Alvarez – very unlikely

The 24-year-old Ajax midfielder has been on Newcastle’s radar this summer but the Dutch club’s sale of Antony to Manchester United is likely to see them reject any approach for another of their top talents so late in the window.

A surprise – possible

As we saw back in January with the deadline deal for Matt Targett out of the blue, Newcastle could still have something up their sleeve before the 11pm deadline.