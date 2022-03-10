The Newcastle head coach has named an unchanged team for three games in a row and has admitted to being reluctant to change a side that is performing well.

And during this run, it’s hard to argue with that logic with few, if any, of the starting side seemingly on the cusp of losing their place in the team.

However, with United facing the prospect of three tough away games in the space of seven days, Howe may have one or two dilemmas to consider when picking his team to face Southampton.

Here, we take a look at some of the things Howe will have to weigh-up ahead of the trip to St Mary’s:

Saint-Maximin’s fitness

There’s no doubt that if the Frenchman is 100% fit then he should start tonight. Saint-Maximin can create magic out of nothing and has previous against the Saints where he scored the only goal of the game in Newcastle’s final match before the Premier League was suspended in March 2020.

Howe revealed yesterday that the winger is ‘not 100% fit’ but that the club are ‘trying to build his fitness up’ ahead of the Southampton clash.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Both Jacob Murphy and Ryan Fraser have been good on the wings recently but with a need to rotate the squad - one of them could be sacrificed to welcome Saint-Maximin back into the fold.

Midfield pressures

Joe Willock, Jonjo Shelvey and Joelinton have been superb in the middle of the park and their performances have rightly kept Bruno Guimaraes sat on the bench - despite huge calls for him to make his full Newcastle debut.

Against Southampton, the trio will come up against a well-drilled pressing side that likes to control the game - and they usually do this through James Ward-Prowse.

Allan Saint-Maximin was only fit enough to start on the bench against Brighton (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Ward-Prowse’s talent is well-known and the Newcastle midfield will have to ensure they don’t allow him to control proceedings. If Howe is to select the tried and tested trio, then Joelinton and Joe Willock will have to be the disruptive forces in midfield.

Guimaraes might once again have to sit on the sidelines for this game as midfield cohesion could be the difference between success and failure against the Saints.

Right-back switch?

When Kieran Trippier hobbled off against Aston Villa, supporters worried about how Newcastle would cope without the former Atletico Madrid man.

Emil Krafth was the man chosen to replace Trippier and he has done a solid job as part of a settled back line with Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Matt Targett - but is it time for Howe to freshen up his defence?

Javi Manquillo showed against Leeds United that he is a very solid option in defence and can offer energy in attack.

Whoever plays ahead of the right-back, whether it be Ryan Fraser or Jacob Murphy, will also need to be on their guard with the Saints often posing dangerous questions when they shift the ball out wide.

Krafth has done little wrong recently, but Manquillo may be viewed as a safer and more reliable option against dangerous opposition on the south coast.

