Eddie Howe’s side will find out how their next campaign shapes up when the Premier League fixtures for the 2022/23 season are announced later this morning.

There have been some big moves in the English transfer market over the past 24 hours as Premier League clubs continue to build for the new season.

Newcastle United are one of three Premier League clubs interested in a Champions League winner along with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa while Spurs have agreed a £30m deal to sign a Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder.

Meanwhile, Leeds United’s star midfielder has reportedly told the club he wants to leave this summer amid continued interest from Champions Manchester City.

Arsenal have been given a boost in their rumoured pursuit of a Real Madrid star while Chelsea have opened talks with an Italian side over a loan move for striker Romelu Lukaku - but the Belgian will need to take a pay cut.

West Ham could look to Ligue 1 in France with a Rennes’ defender on their list of potential reinforcements while Bournemouth look to have beaten Fulham to the signing of a current Hammers’ full back.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are said to eb favourites to sign a talented midfielder from Porto and Everton are said to have completed a deal for a Burnley defender but will not make a formal announcement until the end of the month.

Finally, West Ham could look to Ligue 1 in France with a Rennes’ defender on their list of potential reinforcements while Bournemouth look to have beaten Fulham to the signing of a current Hammers’ full back.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

1. Tarkowski seals Everton move James Tarkowski is understood to have agreed his transfer to Everton but no formal announcement is expected (Liverpool Echo) Photo Sales

2. Man U favourites to sign Portuguese international Manchester United are favourites to sign Porto midfielder Vitinha, who has a release clause of €40m (Abola) Photo Sales

3. Inter begin Lukaku talks Romelu Lukaku will have to take a wage cut to join Inter Milan on loan as Chelsea open talks with the Serie A side (Telegraph) Photo Sales

4. Bournemouth close in on West Ham defender Bournemouth are in advanced talks to sign Ryan Fredericks from West Ham with the Cherries set to beat Fulham to his signature ( Football Insider) Photo Sales