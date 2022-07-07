Eddie Howe is having a busy summer at St James’ Park as kick off in the 2022/23 Premier League season gets closer and closer.

The summer transfer window continues to provide twists and turns across English football with clubs looking to sign new stars and keep a hold of current ones.

Everton are set to offer one of their star players a new contract to try and ward off interest from Newcastle United while Leeds United are being linked with a Europa League winner who has previously been reported as a Tottenham Hotspur target.

Meanwhile, a Newcastle and West Ham United target is flying to the USA for talks with MLS sides and Brighton & Hove Albion’s hopes of signing an Argentina international defender have been dealt a blow with Barcelona reportedly considering a move if they can’t land a Chelsea star.

Fulham are looking to ‘tie up’ a deal to sign an Arsenal goalkeeper and Nottingham Forest want to sign defenders from Bayern Munich and Liverpool respectively.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have ‘stepped up’ their pursuit of a Leicester City midfielder and are preparing a £30 million offer while Crystal Palace are in talks to sign a Swansea City star for £8 million.

Finally, Manchester United and Ajaz are about €20 million apart in their valuation of the Dutch side’s star winger.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

1. United €20m short in Antony offer Manchester United have offered €60 million to Ajax for star winger Antony, but the Dutch side are holding out for a fee of €80m (GOAL)

2. Forest target Richards Nottingham Forest are working on permanent deals to sign Omar Richards from Batern Munich and Neco Williams from Liverpool (The Athletic)

3. Fulham want Arsenal stopper Fulham are looking to tie up a deal to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal (West London Sport)

4. Palace in talks with Downes Crystal Palace are in talks to sign Flynn Downes for around £8 million from Swansea City this summer (Daily Mail)