Eddie Howe’s side are continuing their pre-season preparations as the 2022/23 Premier League campaign approaches.

The transfer window continues for clubs across English football’s top flight with several big money deals still expected.

Newcastle United are preparing a ‘final push’ for a winger who is valued at £60 million by his current club while Leeds United are said to be ‘in talks’ with an experienced midfielder who has played for several seasons in the Premier League with Manchester United and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are apparently monitoring the situation of a Sevilla defender while Premier League icon Wayne Rooney is looking to bring a West Ham United target to his new MLS side.

Chelsea transfer target is reportedly set to sign a new deal at Bayern Munich this summer while Arsenal are said to be delaying the exit of a midfielder who is out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

Elsewhere, a Brighton & Hove Albion striker is discussing a move to EFL Championship side Sheffield United who are one of several clubs interested and Wolves are prepared to let an Everton target leave for just £10 million although the player would prefer a move to a club playing European football.

Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United exit could be back on with reports saying a club in Saudi Arabia have made a significant financial offer to the six time Balon d’Or winner.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

1. City monitoring Kounde Manchester City are monitoring developments surrounding Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as they consider replacements for Nathan Ake, and are set to enter the fray for the French international (Daily Mail)

2. Ronaldo receives Saudi Arabia offer Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered €300m to play for two seasons for a club in Saudi Arabia (TVI and CNN Portuguesa via AS)

3. Wolves will accept £10m for Traore Everton have been told Wolves will accept a £10milion bid for Adama Traore but the winger is hopeful of securing a move to a top-four Premier League club (Football Insider)

4. Arsenal delay Torreira exit Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly delaying Lucas Torreira's exit from the club despite claims there is an agreement in place for the midfielder to leave (Mirror)