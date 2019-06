Ex-Newcastle United keeper Tim Krul has reacted to the Premier League fixtures pairing his current club – Norwich City – with the Magpies in the second week of the 2019/20 season.

Krul, a Championship winner with both sides, spent 11 years at United, making more than 180 appearances, has joked his new side will claim an “easy” three points against the Magpies, who travel to Carrow Road on August 17.