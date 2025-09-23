Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul back at St James' Park. | Instagram/Getty

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul has announced his retirement after a 19-year playing career.

Tim Krul has confirmed his retirement from professional football 19 years after starting his career at Newcastle United.

Krul was a free agent following his release from Luton Town and was even briefly linked with a potential return to Newcastle as the club looked to sign a goalkeeper as well as a way to comply with UEFA’s squad rules.

Krul would have been classed as a ‘club-trained player’ for Newcastle having joined the club’s academy at 17. The Dutch goalkeeper made his Newcastle debut at 18 years old in the UEFA Cup against Palermo back in 2006.

The then-teenager caught the eye with an impressive shot-stopping display and a clean sheet.

Tim Krul’s career

Krul went on to become a regular for Newcastle in the coming years and arguably put in one of the greatest goalkeeping displays the Premier League has ever seen as he made a league record 14 saves and kept a clean sheet in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane back in 2013.

Off the back of that, he became only the seventh goalkeeper ever to pick up the Premier League Player of the Month award and first for Newcastle.

Krul eventually left Newcastle to join Brighton & Hove Albion in 2017 but it was at Norwich City where he was able to reignite his career as he went on to make 169 appearances for The Canaries, winning two Championship titles in the process.

The goalkeeper ended his career with two seasons at Luton Town, making six appearances in the domestic cup competitions before his release.

Krul also made his mark on the international stage, having been capped 15 times by the Netherlands. The highlight of his international career came during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil as he came off the bench in the World Cup quarter-final against Costa Rica moments before a penalty shootout win in which he saved two spot kicks.

Following his retirement, Krul is aiming to remain in football in a career at boardroom level. The 37-year-old recently completed a Professional Footballers’ Association diploma in sports directorship.

Tim Krul confirms retirement

Krul announced his retirement on social media along with a heartfelt statement, which read: “As I hang up my gloves after 20 incredible years as a professional football player, I want to take a moment to reflect on my journey.

“From joining Newcastle as a 17-year-old boy, to representing Holland on the international stage. I have truly lived the dream I had as a young boy every match, every training session, and every rollercoaster moment has shaped me into who I am today.

“Thank you to the clubs, coaches, teammates my beautiful family, and most importantly you fans for your support throughout my career. I am excited for the next chapter and will always cherish the memories made on the pitch.

“Here's to new adventures off the pitch! Thank you, Tim Krul.”