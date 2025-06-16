Former Newcastle United goalkeeping hero Tim Krul was back at St James’ Park this weekend.

Krul, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the month upon the expiration of his contract at Luton Town, made just shy of 200 appearances for Newcastle United after joining the club at 17.

20 years later, Krul is searching for a new club once again this summer and his surprise appearance at St James’ Park has fuelled speculation of a shock return to Newcastle.

But the 15-time Netherlands international goalkeeper was at St James’ Park over the weekend like thousands of others, to see Sam Fender perform.

Sam Fender performs at St James’ Park

The Newcastle-centric gig packed out St James’ Park for three nights, and it just so happened Krul had some of the best seats in the house in the Platinum Club for Saturday night’s performance.

The former Magpies goalkeeper recognised his return to St James’ as he posted various photos from the gig along with the caption: “Night Down Memory Lane.. 🏟️@sam_fender on fire 🔥 🎸🤘🏻.”

Now music is powerful, but it’s not powerful enough to manifest a signing for Newcastle United. Although, typically, Krul’s post was met by several requests from Newcastle supporters for him to rejoin the club.

That, on the surface sounds a bit silly. Krul has just been released by a Luton side relegated from the Championship without making a competitive appearance.

His previous professional visit to St James’ Park saw him named on the bench in Luton’s 4-4 draw with The Magpies in the 2023/24 campaign.

In fact, his last league match came in a spell at Norwich City in the 2022/23 and his most recent Premier League outing came for the same club the season prior.

It’s been almost a decade since Krul last played for Newcastle and almost two decades since his debut for the club.

But that is part of the reason why resigning Krul as a free agent is not as outlandish as it seems.

Newcastle United looking to avoid UEFA punishment

Newcastle are set to release John Ruddy at the end of the month and will be looking to bring in a replacement for the training ground goalkeeper.

This is where the noise surrounding Krul has come from. Signing the 37-year-old could actually benefit Newcastle as they plan for a return to European football in the Champions League this coming season.

And European football is where it all started for Krul at Newcastle as he made his debut at 18 years old in the UEFA Cup against Palermo. The then teenager caught the eye with an impressive shot-stopping display and a clean sheet.

Krul went on to become a regular for Newcastle in the coming years and arguably put in one of the greatest goalkeeping displays the Premier League has ever seen as he made a league record 14 saves and kept a clean sheet in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane back in 2013.

Off the back of that, he became only the seventh goalkeeper ever to pick up the Premier League Player of the Month award and first for Newcastle.

Although Krul was born and raised in the Netherlands and is a full Dutch international, he qualifies as not only a home grown player having started his professional career in England with Newcastle, but also a club-trained player for Newcastle.

UEFA squad rules require clubs to name four club-trained players in their squad in order to fill a full 25-man roster. Sean Longstaff is Newcastle’s only senior club-trained player which means Eddie Howe’s squad will be limited to just 22 players in the Champions League, 21 if Longstaff ends up leaving.

UEFA rules also require three goalkeepers to be named in a Champions League squad so signing Krul as a goalkeeper and club-trained player would effectively give Newcastle an extra outfield squad place in the Champions League.

While Krul would have no realistic chance of playing in the competition, he could prove a useful addition to a squad currently bereft of club-trained players.

But there is an alternative to Krul whom the club are actually considering.

Newcastle United eye goalkeeper solution

Newcastle could make a move for another club-trained goalkeeper in Fraser Forster, who is set to be released by Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the month.

Unlike Krul, Forster never made a first-team impact at Newcastle but managed to establish himself in the Premier League at Southampton following a spell at Celtic.

Forster made 13 appearances for Spurs last season as they experienced a goalkeeping crisis. The 37-year-old also boasts a wealth of Champions League experience, having played 30 times in the competition for Celtic and Spurs.

Newcastle will be looking to find a solution to their goalkeeping situation in the coming weeks as they also target a first-team level addition between the sticks.