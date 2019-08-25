'Time to get my passport renewed' – Newcastle United fans react to the Magpies' Joelinton-inspired Spurs win
Newcastle United claimed all three points at Tottenham Hotspur despite being 12/1 for the win before kick off with some bookies.
Joelinton’s goal was enough to see Steve Bruce and United break their duck in London.
But what have you been saying about it? Here’s YOUR views from social media – and it’s fair to say it’s pretty positive!
@alsandal39 – “Thank you @BenStokes @englandcricket & @NUFC for a fabulous day of sport!”
@AaronLGlover – “What a difference a week makes. Last week = headless chickens. This week = super organised. Fair play to the players and coaching staff for the changes they must have worked on during the last 7 days.”
@BigShaw1 – “Revert to Rafa’s tactics = #NUFC win.”
@AndyJones114 – “Possession is so overrated these days!! Well done @NUFC massive 3 points. Onwards and upwards.”
@PJ_Walker88 – “GET IN MAN. Time to get me passport renewed.”