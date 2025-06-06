Tino Livramento has been called up to the England Under-21s squad. | Getty Images

Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento has been called-up to the England Under-21s squad for the upcoming Under-21s European Championships.

Livramento will be away with England Under-21s in Slovakia as they look to defend their 2023 title. Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon played a key role in the previous Under-21 European Championship win, being named player of the tournament.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford was also praised for his performance in the tournament as he did not concede a goal and saved a stoppage-time penalty to secure victory for England against Spain in the final two years ago.

Livramento is the only member of Lee Carsley’s squad to have earned a senior England cap. The 22-year-old was snubbed from Thomas Tuchel’s first-team squad for the summer internationals due to England’s involvement in the Under-21s Euros.

England Under-21s squad announced

In addition to Livramento, the England Under-21s squad features several familiar names.

Former Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson is with the squad after switching his international allegiance from Scotland last season. Players linked with moves to Newcastle such as Manchester City’s James McAtee and Liverpool’s Jarrell Quansah are also included.

But there is one notable Newcastle transfer target that has withdrawn from the squad after recently completing a summer move.

England Under-21s squad in full:

Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City)

Defenders: Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth)

Forwards: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa), James McAtee (Manchester City), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City)

Liam Delap withdraws from England Under-21s squad

Striker Liam Delap was set to lead the line for England at the Under-21s Euros after scoring 12 goals for Ipswich Town during the 2024-25 campaign.

But Ipswich’s relegation and his £30million release clause saw Delap subject to serious transfer interest ahead of the summer window opening. Newcastle held talks with the player’s representatives over a potential move before he opted to join Chelsea ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

And it’s that competition that has seen Delap withdraw from the England squad, choosing club over country on this occasion. At 22-years-old, the withdrawal from the squad will mark the end of Delap’s time with England Under-21s as he will now look to make his move to Chelsea a success and earn his first senior call-up further down the line.

Tino Livramento transfer links

Livramento has also been linked with a summer transfer move this summer with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City registering an interest in the right-back.

Newcastle are keen to keep hold of Livramento, who joined the club for an initial £31million back in 2023. The 22-year-old enjoyed a strong season, play at both right-back and left-back over the course of the campaign as Newcastle claimed a Carabao Cup win and qualified for the Champions League.

The Magpies are keen to keep hold of Livramento this summer so any potential move for Manchester City certainly won’t come cheap.