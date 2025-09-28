Tino Livramento was stretchered off for Newcastle United. | Getty Images

Tino Livramento injury: Newcastle United suffered a fresh injury blow against Arsenal on Sunday.

Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento is facing a spell on the sidelines after being stretchered off in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against Arsenal at St James’ Park.

Livramento returned to Newcastle’s starting line-up in place of the absent Lewis Hall but left the pitch visibly upsent and on a stretcher after pulling up with an injury. Livramento fell awkwardly on his leg before briefly playing on and later going to ground as he attempted to run for the ball.

Newcastle were leading 1-0 at the time following a Nick Woltemade header, but ended up losing through two late goals from Mikel Merino and Gabriel.

Livramento started the match at right-back before switching over to left-back moments before being taken off.

The injury comes as Newcastle are also without midfielder Jacob Ramsey and forward Yoane Wissa for at least the next two matches before the international break. Fabian Schar and Lewis Hall are expected to return against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League on Wednesday after missing the Arsenal match.

Eddie Howe provides Tino Livramento injury update

Speaking after the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “It doesn't sound great. The fact he came off on a stretcher is not looking good.

“I've got no update to give you other than I know what you know. Seeing him go off in that manner was really distressing, I think, and he's been such a big player for us in so many different ways, you know, his versatility, his attitude, his quality.

“If we're going to miss that for any length of time, that's going to be a huge blow.

“I think it’s a knee [injury], yeah.”

Eddie Howe reflects on late defeat v Arsenal

It’s the second time Newcastle have suffered a stoppage time defeat in three Premier League home matches so far this season. Last month, The Magpies conceded a 100th minute goal to lose 3-2 to Liverpool.

“A very similar feeling [to Liverpool],” Howe said. “Maybe without the style of performance that we produced against Liverpool was right out of our top range today, I didn't feel it was.

“But the collective effort, the commitment was there, the desire to win was there. Mentally, I thought we were really good. I don't think it was our best performance, but still, winning that game 1-0 would have been sort of the perfect boost for us because we've done that many, many times. Today, unfortunately, we couldn't hold on to that and end up with nothing.

“I think harsh words are sometimes unneeded. There might be one voice to the team, one voice to individuals, but I do it on a very individual level if that's the case.

“The big thing I look at is effort levels, commitment, desire, organisation of course. So many different things that go into a performance. I'm seeing the effort.

“The effort is 100 per cent there. The quality today was lacking slightly. So, I've got to be very careful that you don't make the performance or the mood or the morale worse.

“So, I think very reflective I will be tonight and then I'll figure out the way forward tomorrow.”