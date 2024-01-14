Newcastle United injuries: The latest on Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson heading into matches against Fulham and Aston Villa.

Newcastle United head into the winter break hoping to welcome back some players when they return to competitive action later this month.

Tino Livramento missed Newcastle United's 3-2 defeat against Manchester City on Saturday evening due to illness while Joelinton has been ruled out for six weeks following a thigh injury picked up in the 3-0 win at Sunderland earlier this month.

It's now two weeks before Newcastle are back in action at Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round. Magpies head coach Eddie Howe will be hoping to welcome back at least one more player from injury in that match with the likes of Jacob Murphy returning to light training following shoulder surgery and Callum Wilson recovering from a calf issue.

But there remain ongoing problems with the likes of Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes, leaving The Magpies short of options heading into matches.

Newcastle have lost seven of their last eight games against Premier League opposition with their only win in that time coming against Fulham at St James' Park last month. The Cottagers played the majority of the match with 10 men as Newcastle claimed a comfortable 3-0 win with goals from Lewis Miley, Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn.

1 . Tino Livramento (illness) Livramento missed the Manchester City game due to illness but is expected to be back in contention for Newcastle's trip to Fulham. Expected return: Fulham (A) - 27/01

2 . Jacob Murphy (shoulder) Jacob Murphy made a surprise return from injury against Arsenal, just 10 days after dislocating his shoulder against Borussia Dortmund. Shortly after coming on at St James' Park, the winger suffered another shoulder injury which required surgery. Following the operation, the 28-year-old was ruled out for nine weeks which has now passed. Howe has confirmed the winger is back in light training. Expected return: Fulham (A) - 27/01

3 . Callum Wilson (calf) Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be serious but he will miss the match against Manchester City. Expected return date: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01