Tino Livramento, Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson: Newcastle United injury list & return dates - photos
Newcastle United injuries: The latest on Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson heading into matches against Fulham and Aston Villa.
Newcastle United head into the winter break hoping to welcome back some players when they return to competitive action later this month.
Tino Livramento missed Newcastle United's 3-2 defeat against Manchester City on Saturday evening due to illness while Joelinton has been ruled out for six weeks following a thigh injury picked up in the 3-0 win at Sunderland earlier this month.
It's now two weeks before Newcastle are back in action at Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round. Magpies head coach Eddie Howe will be hoping to welcome back at least one more player from injury in that match with the likes of Jacob Murphy returning to light training following shoulder surgery and Callum Wilson recovering from a calf issue.
But there remain ongoing problems with the likes of Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes, leaving The Magpies short of options heading into matches.
Newcastle have lost seven of their last eight games against Premier League opposition with their only win in that time coming against Fulham at St James' Park last month. The Cottagers played the majority of the match with 10 men as Newcastle claimed a comfortable 3-0 win with goals from Lewis Miley, Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn.