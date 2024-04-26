Newcastle United head into Saturday’s Premier League match against Sheffield United at St James’ Park without any expected injury boosts.

Callum Wilson is back available after two months sidelined with a pectoral injury while Tino Livramento is a slight doubt after struggling with his ankle once again.

“[Livramento] came on against Tottenham and had a slight reaction in his ankle,” head coach Eddie Howe said. “It was enough to restrict his training for Crystal Palace.

“We're having to look after him but a few days makes a big difference. We'll see how he is after training today and we’ll make a decision.”

Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, Nick Pope or Miguel Almiron aren’t expected to return this weekend but are set to be back in action before the end of the campaign.

“They’re getting closer but they’re not close enough for this match,” Howe added. “They’re all in different positions so it’s difficult to bracket them as one.

“Nick is beginning to start his early training sessions with us. He has started to be with outfield players in shooting drills.

“Joelinton has seen a specialist and is working on his own programme. Miggy is there or thereabouts and could be back next week.”

Meanwhile, Matt Targett is unlikely to play again this season with the defender joining the expanding list of players ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

