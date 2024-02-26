Newcastle United have several fitness concerns heading into Tuesday night's trip to Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fifth round.
While The Magpies have welcomed back Joe Willock and Alexander Isak from injury, Martin Dubravka remains a doubt after missing Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Arsenal due to illness. Tino Livramento also picked up a knock at the Emirates Stadium but is expected to be okay to make the trip.
When asked about Dubravka's situation ahead of the trip to Ewood Park, Eddie Howe said: "We hope he's improved and he's available for selection but at this moment in time we don't know."
Third-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius came in with Dubravka unavailable and Nick Pope still recovering from a dislocated shoulder. Pope has required surgery but is in the latter stages of his recovery while a late call will be made on Dubravka for tomorrow night's match.
Newcastle are expected to welcome Matt Targett and Elliot Anderson back soon after lengthy injury absences. Targett has been out since November with a hamstring issue that required surgery while Anderson hasn't been seen since late October due to a stress fracture in his back.
After the trip to Blackburn, Newcastle will be looking to pick up a first win at St James' Park in 2024 when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
Here is Newcastle United's updated injury list and expected return dates...