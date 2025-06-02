Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento has been linked with a big-money Premier League move.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Livramento joined Newcastle from Southampton in 2023 for an initial £31million. The Magpies have received a good return on their investment with the 22-year-old making 80 appearances for the club over the past two seasons and establishing himself as a key player in Eddie Howe’s side both at right-back and left-back.

Livramento is set to be part of the England Under-21s squad for the upcoming European Championships and is the only member of the squad with a senior cap to his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have options in the full-back positions with Kieran Trippier, Lewis Hall, Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy, Emil Krafth and Matt Targett all capable of playing the role if required. But Livramento was signed by the club as a long-term replacement for Trippier at right-back and they are keen to keep hold of him as a result.

Manchester City target Tino Livramento

Manchester City are looking to bolster their full-back positions this summer with Livramento named as a ‘main target’ for the club.

Kyle Walker spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at AC Milan but still has one year left on his contract at Man City.

Pep Guardiola’s side are also looking to make a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and are ‘very confident’ of getting a deal done. There is less confidence surrounding Livramento given Newcastle are in a strong situation when it comes to PSR, Champions League football and the fact they don’t want to lose the player this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romano posted on X: “The main targets for Manchester City at full-back positions remain Tino Livramento and Rayan Ait-Nouri. Talks to advance soon for Ait-Nouri with move expected to happen, City are very confident as revealed days ago. Livramento, difficult deal as #NUFC hope to keep him.”

Any deal for Livramento would command a significant fee and represent a club record sale for Newcastle with the young defender still with three years left on his current deal.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento

Livramento has arguably played his best football for Newcastle at left-back since Lewis Hall’s season-ending injury. The 22-year-old started the Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool at left-back with his cross to Jacob Murphy leading to Newcastle’s second goal scored by Alexander Isak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Livramento remained at left-back as Newcastle charged to secure Champions League qualification. The Magpies became the first Premier League side to qualify for the Champions League based on the new European Performance Spot rules introduced last season which sees fifth place qualify for the competition.

Speaking about Livramento’s impact at right-back and left-back during the campaign, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "I think the beauty of Tino is that he can do both.

“His left foot is actually pretty good, he's put in some really good crosses on it. When he comes in on his right foot he's got obvious strengths.

“But the biggest thing is his football brain which I think has allowed him freedom to execute a couple of things we've done tactically. I think his game has gone up two or three levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But in the future I see him going back to right back - although also having the ability to start on the left, depending what the team is."