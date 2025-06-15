Tino Livramento has discussed his ambitions at Newcastle United amid transfer links with Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The Gazette understands Newcastle have no intention of selling Livramento this summer after Manchester City registered an interest in the 22-year-old.

Livramento joined Newcastle for an initial £31million (rising to £40million in add-ons) from Southampton back in 2023 and he has since gone on to make 80 appearances for the club while also becoming a full England international in the process.

But at the moment, Livramento is away in Slovakia with England Under-21s after the decision was made to include him in Lee Carsley’s Under-21 European Championships squad. The full-back is the only member of England’s squad who has been capped at senior level.

Ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, Manchester City had targeted Livramento as a potential signing and retain an interest although the temporary transfer window ahead of the tournament has now closed.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that City’s negotiations to sign Livramento are on hold with a deal ‘complicated’.

Romano tweeted: “Negotiations for Tino Livramento to Man City are currently complicated and on stand-by. Newcastle are not reducing their asking price as they want to keep Livramento.”

Any deal for Livramento, while unlikely, would require a sale that would smash the club’s record transfer exit, which still stands at £35million for Andy Carroll set in 2011. An asking price of around £70million has been doing the rounds online, though Newcastle have not set a firm valuation for Livramento as they have no intention of selling.

Tino Livramento discusses Newcastle United transfer

Livramento joined Newcastle with just one full season of Premier League football under his belt but is now an established member of Eddie Howe’s starting line-up and has proven himself as a dependable option at both right-back and left-back.

The 22-year-old started the Carabao Cup final at left-back and played a role in Newcastle’s winning goal against Liverpool as his cross was headed down by Jacob Murphy to be turned in by Alexander Isak. Livramento ended the season at left-back for Newcastle following an injury to Lewis Hall.

He also started for England Under-21s in their 3-1 win over Czechia in their European Championships opener on Thursday, grabbing an assist. He will be in action again on Sunday night against Slovenia.

Reflecting on his time at Newcastle so far, Livramento said: “I knew that they [Newcastle] were a big club when I joined. They were already in the Champions League the summer when I arrived.

"So even that was a massive thing for me. To win anything for this club has been a massive achievement, and long may it continue.

"You see what it means to them. They come to the games, but across the city, you see that everybody here supports the club, and it was great to bring a cup home for them."

Now Newcastle and Livramento are preparing to return to the Champions League for the 2025/26 season.

Ashley Cole backs Tino Livramento for ‘beautiful future’ at Newcastle United

Former England left-back and Chelsea legend Ashley Cole is currently coaching Livramento with England Under-21s.

And in an interview with Mail Online, the 44-year-old couldn’t speak highly enough of the Newcastle star.

“As coach, you stand on the sideline and see how much information he takes on and takes on board,” Cole said.

“And I keep saying it, but the willingness to want to learn and be the best, I think is always a great trait to have. Whatever level he wants to get to, he can get to because he's got that personality and desire.

“I think he's got a beautiful future, a bright future. Long may it continue that he keeps playing for Newcastle, keeps gaining experience and keeps his levels up.”