Here are today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Newcastle United face a tough trip to Stamford Bridge tomorrow as they take on Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Magpies are enjoying a run of nine matches undefeated and will be brimming with confidence ahead of their clash with the Blues.

Meanwhile, the match will be Chelsea’s last with a full stadium and Newcastle supporters will be the final fanbase to occupy Stamford Bridge’s away end for the foreseeable future after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

1. Wolves 'make contact' with Brazilian star Wolves have reportedly approached Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Pedrinho regarding a summer move. Bruno Lage signed the 23-year-old for Benfica in 2020. (Goal)

2. Everton eye Blackburn striker Everton are reportedly one of a number of Premier League clubs that have now expressed interest in Blackburn Rovers' Ben Brereton Diaz. The likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham are also keen. (TEAMtalk)

3. Toffees flop set for exit door Everton forward Cenk Tosun looks set to return to former club Besiktas on a free in the summer. The 30-year-old has struggled since his arrival at Goodison Park in 2018. (Inside Futbol)

4. West Ham target Belgian goalkeeper West Ham are showing interest in KV Mechelen goalkeeper Gaetan Coucke. The London club face competition from Reims and Torino for the 23-year-old. (Het Nieuwsblad)