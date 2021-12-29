Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Wijnaldum reports

Reports in L’Equipe in France suggest that Gini Wijnaldum is a ‘firm target’ for Newcastle in January.

West Ham's Issa Diop is reportedly a target for Newcastle United, Watford and AC Milan (Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Wijnaldum only moved to PSG this summer, however, reports have emerged that he is currently unsettled in Paris and could be looking for a route out of Ligue 1 - could that route be a move back to St James’s Park?

Wijnaldum left Newcastle in 2016 after just one season on Tyneside - a season in which his eleven goals and five assists was not enough to keep the side in the Premier League.

SInce then, the midfielder won the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool.

Defender set to leave Mönchengladbach

Newcastle United’s pursuit of defensive reinforcements could see them move for German defender Matthias Ginter with their path to securing the defender now seeming more clear.

That’s because Ginter has confirmed that he will be leaving Borussia Mönchengladbach when his contract expires in the summer.

On Instagram, Ginter wrote: “After much deliberation, I decided not to extend the contract that was due to expire in the summer.

“After 5 great years at Borussia Mönchengladbach, it is very difficult for me to take this step, but I have decided to take another path in my career for my personal and professional development”

Inter Milan are one of the teams reportedly interested in the 27-year-old but Newcastle are also believed to hold an interest in the defender who has played 46 times for Germany.

Hammers defender ‘on radar’

Newcastle are also monitoring West Ham defender Issa Diop ahead of a proposed move in January.

Diop has started five of the last six games for David Moyes’s side, but they have been his only appearances in the league this campaign.

It is believed that relegation rivals Watford also hold an interest in the defender, as do AC Milan who continue their hunt to find a replacement for Simon Kjaer who suffered a long-term injury earlier this season.

Diop joined the Hammers for a then club-record fee of £22m in 2018 but has yet to cement his spot in David Moyes’s starting squad.

