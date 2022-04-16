Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.
Newcastle United will look to add to their narrow win over Wolves last time out as they host Leicester City tomorrow afternoon.
The Magpies currently sit 15th in the Premier League and can potentially move up to 12th if they take all three points from the Foxes - however they have lost all but one of their previous six matches against them.
December’s reverse fixture saw them suffer a 4-0 loss at the hands of Leicester and Eddie Howe’s side will be eager to redeem themselves on home turf.
Here are today’s transfer rumours...
1. Red Devils in pole position for Brazil international
Manchester United are thought to be leading the race to sign Ajax's Antony, which Erik ten Hag keen to reunite with the winger upon his arrival at Old Trafford. Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus have also shown interest in the Brazilian. (Tutto Juve)
2. Leeds targeting Bundesliga free agent
Leeds United are monitoring Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch ahead of a possible move. The 26-year-old - whose contract expires this summer - shares the same agent as Patrick Bamford, Dan James and Luke Ayling. (The Telegraph)
3. Asking price for ex-Liverpool defender slashed
Schalke are reportedly prepared to accept a fee of less than 10m for Norwich City loan star Ozan Kabak in the summer, as they look to offload him. The Canaries have the option to buy the defender and was initially valued at €13m. (Inside Futbol)
4. Liverpool in talks with Germany international
Liverpool are reportedly in talks with RB Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi over a move for the £35m-rated striker. The 20-year-old has scored 16 league goals this season. (The Mirror)