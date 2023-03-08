One Newcastle United player has made it onto a list of the Premier League’s 15 ‘most dedicated’ players.

The demands of modern football and the importance of the transfer market means players often spend less and less time with just one club.

Seemingly gone are the days where players represent just one club during their career with much more transfer movement occurring on a season by season basis.

But what about those players that are synonymous with just one club?

Premier League history has had a great number of long-serving players during its 30 years of existence, but just which players spent the longest time at a single club?

Here, using research provided by TicketGum.com, we take a look at the 15 ‘most dedicated’ players in the Premier League to see which Newcastle United star made the cut.

1 . Top 15 'most dedicated' Premier League players Which Newcastle United star has made the list?

2 . Kevin Hitchcock Time at Chelsea = 15 years 6 months 3 days

3 . Tony Hibbert Time at Everton = 16 years

4 . Jason Dodd Time at Southampton = 16 years 4 months