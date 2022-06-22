Newcastle United are preparing for a busy summer transfer window as Eddie Howe looks to improve on last season’s 11th placed Premier League finish.
The transfer window is officially open and The Magpies have money to spend.
But the free agent market also provides plenty of interesting options to sign quality players without paying a transfer fee.
While wages and agents fees must be taken into consideration, there are many players out-of-contract this summer that would improve Howe’s squad.
We’ve looked at free agents across Europe and picked out 26 players who may be of some interest to Newcastle due to their quality, familiarity with the Premier League or simply because they have a previous connection to the club.
The Magpies may not be interested in many of these players but they remain free agent options for the club to pursue.
1. Corentin Tolisso
Tolisso is likely to be one of the most sought after free agents in Europe this summer following the end of his contract at Bayern Munich. At 27, he is in his prime, a World Cup winner with France as well as a Champions League winner with Bayern. He would be a fine midfield option for Eddie Howe this summer.
Photo: Alexander Hassenstein
2. Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala is another name that has been linked with Newcastle due to his contract at Juventus expiring. The 28-year-old boasts a respectable scoring record for Juve having notched 15 or more goals in five of his seven seasons with the Italian giants. It would be a big statement if Newcastle were to make a move for the Argentine this summer but it could be a difficult deal to get done.
3. Andrea Belotti
The Italian striker will not be signing a new deal at Torino and is free to find a new club this summer. The 28-year-old has scored 100 goals in 232 appearances for the Serie A side and would certainly be a welcome addition alongside Callum Wilson and Chris Wood next season.
Photo: Alessandro Sabattini
4. Jason Denayer
The former Sunderland and Manchester City defender is still only 26 and is a regular for Belgium’s national team. He is a free agent this summer following the expiration of his contract at Lyon.
Photo: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU