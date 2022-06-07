3. Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala is another name that has been linked with Newcastle due to his contract at Juventus expiring. The 28-year-old boasts a respectable scoring record for Juve having notched 15 or more goals in five of his seven seasons with the Italian giants. It would be a big statement if Newcastle were to make a move for the Argentine this summer but it could be a difficult deal to get done.