Tottenham Hotspur's bid to sign centre-back Radu Drăgușin from Serie A side Genoa has taken a step forward, with negotiations reportedly in the final stages. Genoa are said to want £26million to part ways with the defender, who has also attracted interest from Newcastle United and Spurs' North London rivals Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano has reported Spurs have 'had new positive contacts' with the Serie A outfit over a potential deal for Drăgușin, in a blow to the Magpies' hopes of bolstering their defensive options. Genoa have offered the defender a new contract, but he will be on his way out of the club if the right offer comes along. Drăgușin's agent recently revealed he had been in London and held talks with Arsenal, Spurs and Newcastle over a possible move.

"I have been in London for some time and have almost weekly meetings with important teams," Florin Manea told Romanian outlet Fanatik, via Newcastle World. "We are getting closer. I spoke with Newcastle, with Arsenal, with Tottenham. I also have messages with them, conversations. There are teams that ask [about Dragusin].

"I want to say that 100% by next summer, Radu will play in a not strong, very strong club! In the top 10 in the world. He wants to be in the Premier League, but know that Milan like him a lot. They must first come to terms with Genoa, that their claims are very high.

"We have a contract extension offer on the table. We understood each other, but we said that if a club comes, which, if we like it, we want to leave and leave us for around 30 million euros."

Newcastle confirmed on Monday Fabian Schar has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2025. Sven Botman joined the club last summer while Jamal Lascelles is one of Eddie Howe's other centre-back options.

