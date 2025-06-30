‘Priority target’ - Tottenham Hotspur ‘eye’ move for Newcastle United-linked star

Newcastle United will face stiff competition if they want to get a deal for Mohammed Kudus over the line this summer.

Kudus is reportedly on Newcastle United’s three-man shortlist as alternatives to Anthony Elanga, should a move for the Nottingham Forest man not be feasible this summer. Elanga is regarded as Newcastle’s top target to strengthen their options at right-wing, but they remain apart in negotiations with Forest over his price.

A £45m offer was swiftly rejected last week as the Magpies ponder their next move in the transfer market. They could go back in for Elanga, up their offer and hope that is accepted by Forest.

Or, they could move onto other options. Kudus, along with PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko and Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund, has been listed as a potential option instead of Elanga this summer.

Kudus has long been admired by the Magpies and was extensively linked with a move to St James’ Park back in 2023 before his switch to the London Stadium. Newcastle instead moved to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City, whilst West Ham paid Ajax close to £40m for the Ghanaian international.

A fee of almost double that may be required to tempt the Hammers into selling Kudus this summer and whilst Newcastle United have been linked with a move, they are far from the only team interested in his signature. Chelsea, who have swooped to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton, have been credited with an interest in him, as have Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur ‘interested’ in Mohammed Kudus transfer

According to the Telegraph, Spurs are prepared to end an ‘unofficial transfer ban’ on signing players from West Ham to land Kudus this summer and have listed him as a ‘priority target’. It has been over a decade and a half since a player switched the Hammers for Spurs, when former Magpies man Scott Parker crossed the divide, and the two clubs haven’t done business with each other since then.

However, Spurs will end that should they make Kudus one of Thomas Frank’s major signings of his first summer in charge. Spurs and Newcastle, though, will still have to contend with competition from Stamford Bridge for Kudus this summer, despite the imminent arrival of Pedro and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens.

Both Pedro and Gittens can play out wide, but the Blues’ lavish spending seems set to continue and Kudus is a player of interest. Newcastle United, meanwhile, will be desperate not to see another reported transfer target snub a move to the north east in favour of joining the Blues having already seen Pedro and Liam Delap before him make such a decision.

Amongst all of this, however, is a player in Kudus that has impressed in the Premier League during his time in England, although his struggles last season may be a slight concern for any interested club this summer. Kudus, much like many of his Hammers teammates, underwhelmed under both Julen Lopetegui and Graham Potter last season as he registered just five Premier League goals in 32 appearances.