Tottenham Hotspur player 'deserved red card for attempted head butt' on Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin
Tottenham Hotspur’s Rodrigo Bentancur should have been sent off for an “attempted head butt” on Allan Saint-Maximin, according to a former Premier League referee.
Bentancur and Saint-Maximin clashed in first-half stoppage time yesterday when the score was level at 1-1. Both were shown yellow cards by referee Paul Tierney along with Joelinton, who pushed Bentancur away from his team-mate. Newcastle United went on to lose 5-1.
However, Mark Clattenburg felt that Bentancur deserved a red card. Writing in the Daily Mail, Clattenburg said: "Bentancur can count himself fortunate that he wasn’t sent off.
"The Tottenham midfielder didn’t make contact with Allan Saint-Maximin, but the intent was there. It was an attempted head butt, and a very clear one at that. Instead, Bentancur, Saint-Maximin and Joelinton, who rushed in and pushed over the Spurs player, were simply shown yellow cards.
"Given the way the game went after that, Eddie Howe must wonder what the second half would have looked like had Bentancur been dismissed.”