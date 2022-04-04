Tottenham Hotspur player 'deserved red card for attempted head butt' on Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin

Bentancur and Saint-Maximin clashed in first-half stoppage time yesterday when the score was level at 1-1. Both were shown yellow cards by referee Paul Tierney along with Joelinton, who pushed Bentancur away from his team-mate. Newcastle United went on to lose 5-1.

However, Mark Clattenburg felt that Bentancur deserved a red card. Writing in the Daily Mail, Clattenburg said: "Bentancur can count himself fortunate that he wasn’t sent off.

"The Tottenham midfielder didn’t make contact with Allan Saint-Maximin, but the intent was there. It was an attempted head butt, and a very clear one at that. Instead, Bentancur, Saint-Maximin and Joelinton, who rushed in and pushed over the Spurs player, were simply shown yellow cards.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United.