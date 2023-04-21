Tottenham Hotspur receive double injury boost as Newcastle United player confirmed out
Tottenham Hotspur acting head coach Christian Stellini has provided a squad fitness update ahead of Sunday’s trip to Newcastle United (2pm kick-off).
Spurs will be without some key players for the visit to St James’ Park with Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Emerson Royal (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle) and Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) all ruled out. Ben Davies is also unlikely to feature as he recovers from a thigh injury while Clement Lenglet is a doubt for the Newcastle match after picking up a foot injury during last weekend's 3-2 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.
Davies and Lenglet have taken part in training ahead of the match against The Magpies that could prove crucial in the battle for Champions League qualification.
But Spurs boss Stellini suggested that Sunday’s match could come too soon for Davies.
"We have Ben Davies back in training, in part of the training so maybe not ready to play yet," he said during his pre-match press conference.
On Lenglet, Stellini added: “So and so. We are trying to have him 100%. He trained. We are confident that tomorrow that he can train for a full session with the group rather than being apart."
Newcastle occupy the final Champions League spot in the Premier League and sit three points ahead of Tottenham in the table going into Sunday's match. Head coach Eddie Howe confirmed his side would be without Allan Saint-Maximin for the game as he recovers from a hamstring injury but there were no fresh injury concerns to report in his squad.