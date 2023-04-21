News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
3 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
4 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
7 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
7 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation

Tottenham Hotspur receive double injury boost as Newcastle United player confirmed out

Tottenham Hotspur acting head coach Christian Stellini has provided a squad fitness update ahead of Sunday’s trip to Newcastle United (2pm kick-off).

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Spurs will be without some key players for the visit to St James’ Park with Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Emerson Royal (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle) and Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) all ruled out. Ben Davies is also unlikely to feature as he recovers from a thigh injury while Clement Lenglet is a doubt for the Newcastle match after picking up a foot injury during last weekend's 3-2 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Davies and Lenglet have taken part in training ahead of the match against The Magpies that could prove crucial in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Spurs boss Stellini suggested that Sunday’s match could come too soon for Davies.

Tottenham Hotspur's French defender Clement Lenglet passes the ball during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on April 8, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)Tottenham Hotspur's French defender Clement Lenglet passes the ball during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on April 8, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)
Tottenham Hotspur's French defender Clement Lenglet passes the ball during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on April 8, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)
Most Popular

"We have Ben Davies back in training, in part of the training so maybe not ready to play yet," he said during his pre-match press conference.

Read More
READ MORE
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Lenglet, Stellini added: “So and so. We are trying to have him 100%. He trained. We are confident that tomorrow that he can train for a full session with the group rather than being apart."

Newcastle occupy the final Champions League spot in the Premier League and sit three points ahead of Tottenham in the table going into Sunday's match. Head coach Eddie Howe confirmed his side would be without Allan Saint-Maximin for the game as he recovers from a hamstring injury but there were no fresh injury concerns to report in his squad.

Related topics:Ben DaviesTottenham HotspurEddie HoweChampions LeagueLucas Moura