Moura joined Spurs in January 2018 and has since made 220 appearances for the club, scoring 38 goals. His most notable achievement for the club was scoring a stunning comeback hat-trick against Ajax to secure Tottenham’s place in the Champions League final back in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Brazilian’s impact has been limited this season as he’s made just 18 appearances in all competitions without scoring. The 30-year-old is free to find a new club upon the expiration of his contract next month.

A statement on Tottenham’s official website read: “We can confirm that Lucas Moura is to leave the Club at the end of the season following the conclusion of his contract.”

Following the confirmation of his exit, Moura posted an emotional farewell message on Instagram: “I can’t believe it’s time to say goodbye.

“I don’t have the words to explain how grateful I am for having had the opportunity to defend this badge. Thank you very much Spurs family, God bless you all. I will always love you. 😢🤍 #COYS#ThanksJESUS.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports from Brazil have claimed Newcastle are considering handing Moura a contract as they prepare for European football next season. The former Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo man has also been linked with a return to his home country.

Moura’s agent Junior Pedroso said last month that he is exploring options across Europe and Brazil.

“There is no movement in that direction,” he said via Sport Witness. “We are studying proposals in Europe to choose the best path for Lucas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad