Neither Eddie Howe nor Antonio Conte’s squad have a full bill of health heading into Sunday’s game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This will be each side’s 12th league game of a gruelling season and one that sees nine players already ruled-out from making an appearance.

Spurs were defeated 2-0 by Manchester United in midweek whilst Newcastle earned a hard-fought win over Frank Lampard’s Everton - courtesy of yet another wonderful strike from man of the moment Miguel Almiron.

The Qatar World Cup is scheduled to start in just a month’s time with players up and down the country eyeing their spots in the national squads for the tournament.

Here, we take a look at the injury issues affecting both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Sunday’s game (4:30pm kick-off) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

1. Tottenham Hotspur: Dejan Kulusevski - OUT The Sweden international has been missing for some time now and Spurs have really felt his absence. A thigh injury is keeping him out of the team with Conte revealing that Spurs will ‘have to wait’ to see the winger back in action. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS Photo Sales

2. Tottenham Hotspur: Richarlison - OUT Richarlison hasn’t been ruled-out of the World Cup yet but the Brazilian is expected to miss most, if not all, of Tottenham’s games before the break. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. Tottenham Hotspur: Japhet Tanganga - OUT Tanganga remains a long-term absentee for Spurs and will not feature against the Magpies on Sunday. Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

4. Newcastle United: Matt Ritchie - OUT Ritchie suffered a calf injury in training but is hoping to be back ahead of the break for the World Cup in mid-November. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales