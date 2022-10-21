News you can trust since 1849
Joelinton is just one of a number of injury concerns for Eddie Howe to deal with ahead of the clash with Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United injury news: Fresh injury worries for Eddie Howe mean nine players ruled-out - photo gallery

Injuries are beginning to pile up at Newcastle United - but Sunday’s opponents have also been hit hard.

By Joe Buck
4 minutes ago

Neither Eddie Howe nor Antonio Conte’s squad have a full bill of health heading into Sunday’s game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This will be each side’s 12th league game of a gruelling season and one that sees nine players already ruled-out from making an appearance.

Spurs were defeated 2-0 by Manchester United in midweek whilst Newcastle earned a hard-fought win over Frank Lampard’s Everton - courtesy of yet another wonderful strike from man of the moment Miguel Almiron.

The Qatar World Cup is scheduled to start in just a month’s time with players up and down the country eyeing their spots in the national squads for the tournament.

Here, we take a look at the injury issues affecting both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Sunday’s game (4:30pm kick-off) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

1. Tottenham Hotspur: Dejan Kulusevski - OUT

The Sweden international has been missing for some time now and Spurs have really felt his absence. A thigh injury is keeping him out of the team with Conte revealing that Spurs will ‘have to wait’ to see the winger back in action.

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

2. Tottenham Hotspur: Richarlison - OUT

Richarlison hasn’t been ruled-out of the World Cup yet but the Brazilian is expected to miss most, if not all, of Tottenham’s games before the break.

Photo: Julian Finney

3. Tottenham Hotspur: Japhet Tanganga - OUT

Tanganga remains a long-term absentee for Spurs and will not feature against the Magpies on Sunday.

Photo: Alex Morton

4. Newcastle United: Matt Ritchie - OUT

Ritchie suffered a calf injury in training but is hoping to be back ahead of the break for the World Cup in mid-November.

Photo: Stu Forster

