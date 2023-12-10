News you can trust since 1849
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United predicted XI: Huge Son Heung-min and Sean Longstaff decisions - gallery

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United: The Magpies face Spurs at 4:30pm this evening.

By Joe Buck
Published 10th Dec 2023, 12:22 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 12:31 GMT

Eddie Howe’s side make the trip to the capital and face a Spurs side that they did the double over last season.

However, the Magpies travel to the capital on the back of a disappointing midweek defeat to Everton and with a host of key players still sidelined through injury.

Spurs, meanwhile, were also defeated in midweek and Ange Postecoglou faces a similar headache and the possibility of not having his club captain, Son Heung-min, available after he picked up a knock against the Hammers.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI line-ups Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur could name for the clash this evening:

Vicario has impressed for Spurs this season after joining the club from Empoli in the summer.

1. Guglielmo Vicario

The Spaniard has five assists this season having missed just two minutes of league action all season.

2. Pedro Porro

The Argentine returned to the starting team after suspension in midweek and netted Spurs’ only goal against the Hammers.

3. Cristian Romero

Davies scored against Newcastle when Spurs defeated Eddie Howe’s side 5-1 a couple of seasons ago.

4. Ben Davies

