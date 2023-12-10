Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United predicted XI: Huge Son Heung-min and Sean Longstaff decisions - gallery
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United: The Magpies face Spurs at 4:30pm this evening.
Eddie Howe’s side make the trip to the capital and face a Spurs side that they did the double over last season.
However, the Magpies travel to the capital on the back of a disappointing midweek defeat to Everton and with a host of key players still sidelined through injury.
Spurs, meanwhile, were also defeated in midweek and Ange Postecoglou faces a similar headache and the possibility of not having his club captain, Son Heung-min, available after he picked up a knock against the Hammers.
Here, we take a look at the starting XI line-ups Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur could name for the clash this evening: