Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United: It was a fruitless trip to the capital for Eddie Howe’s side as they were defeated by Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur took the lead through Destiny Udogie in the 26th minute as the Spurs player ghosted into the area to tap home and put his side ahead.

Newcastle United did have their chances to respond but the hosts doubled their lead just over ten minutes later when Richarlison netted after good work from Son Heung-Min.

Ange Postecoglou’s side could easily have ended the first period more than two goals ahead as the visitors escaped with just a two goal deficit at the break.

Although the Magpies came out stronger in the second period, they saw their efforts go up in smoke as Richarlison added a third for Spurs on the hour mark to put the game beyond doubt.

A late penalty from Son added insult to injury before a Joelinton consolation meant the travelling fans had at least something to celebrate.

Here is how we rated Postecoglou’s side during their victory over Newcastle United:

1 . Guglielmo Vicario - 6 Had little to do in the opening stages. Comfortably denied Miguel Almiron’s tame effort in the 33rd minute. Dealt well with some teasing corners. Will be disappointed to concede at the end. Photo Sales

2 . Pedro Porro - 8 Was very good defensively and in attack in the first period. Almost saw his chip sail over Dubravka and nestle in the far corner. Photo Sales

3 . Cristian Romero - 5 Could have scored the opener but saw his header cleared off the line by Almiron. Was rash at times and could have been shown red for a tackle on Wilson. Photo Sales