Newcastle United have received a double injury boost ahead of Sunday's match at Tottenham Hotspur (4:30pm kick-off).

Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff have both returned to the matchday squad after a month out due to injury. Wilson suffered a hamstring injury at Borussia Dortmund and Longstaff picked up an ankle injury in the following game at AFC Bournemouth.

The pair return on the substitutes bench with Amadou Diallo and Ben Parkinson dropping out. Newcastle's squad is otherwise unchanged from the side that lost 3-0 at Everton on Thursday with Eddie Howe naming the same outfield for the fifth match running.

Jamaal Lascelles has shaken off an injury scare that forced him off at Goodison Park to keep his place in the side alongside Fabian Schar at centre-back. Martin Dubravka keeps his place in goal with Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento at right-back and left-back respectively.

Lewis Miley, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton form the midfield three and a front three of Miguel Almiron, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak. The Magpies' bench also includes more senior options on the bench with Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth and Lewis Hall all named alongside Wilson and Longstaff while Under-21s defender Alex Murphy remains part of the squad.

