Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as a contender for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa this summer.

Newcastle United were heavily-linked with a move for Wissa’s teammate Bryan Mbeumo earlier this summer, only for the Cameroon international to make public his desire to play for Manchester United. The Magpies instead pivoted their attention towards Anthony Elanga and are closing in on a move for the 23-year-old.

Whilst Mbeumo remains a Bees player as negotiations between them and Manchester United drag on, reports linking Wissa with a move away have started to gather pace. Wissa, who turns 29 in September, has less than a year left on his current contract at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Wissa’s contribution of 19 goals and five assists went largely under the radar last season as Mbeumo stole the headlines. As the transfer rumour mill continues to turn, though, it is Wissa’s time to be linked with moves away from Brentford - and he has a familiar face interested in his services.

Tottenham Hotspur ‘eye’ Yoane Wissa move

Just days after the Mail Online reported that Wissa has admirers on Tyneside as Newcastle United search for attacking reinforcements, reports in the Telegraph have detailed of interest from Tottenham Hotspur in the 28-year-old. Former Bees boss Thomas Frank was installed as Ange Postecoglou’s replacement at the north London club last month with a reunion between him and Wissa a possibility this summer.

Richarlison is expected to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, whilst Spurs have also confirmed that they will not be making Timo Werner’s loan move into a permanent transfer. Wissa is viewed as a potential option for Spurs to strengthen their attack and is someone that could slot seamlessly into Frank’s system having worked under the Dane for the past four seasons.

Spurs’ interest in Wissa and potential hijack of a move from Newcastle United comes amid interest in West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus. Kudus was also linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer and had emerged as a potential alternative to Elanga had the Magpies failed to agree a deal with Nottingham Forest to sign the former Manchester United man.

Kudus was linked with a move to Tyneside back in 2023 before joining the Hammers. Newcastle instead moved for Harvey Barnes that summer following Leicester City’s relegation to the Championship.

Spurs, meanwhile, is Kudus’ reported chosen destination this summer if he is allowed to leave the London Stadium. The two clubs had been locked in negotiations over a fee for the Ghanaian international before a breakthrough on Wednesday night.

The Hammers have reportedly accepted a fee of £55m from Spurs for Kudus - according to various reports. Despite finishing 17th in the Premier League with just 38 points from 38 games, Spurs will play in the Champions League next season alongside Newcastle United.

Victory over Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United in the Europa League final granted them a spot in that competition. Club World Cup finalists Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Premier League champions Liverpool will be England’s four other representatives.