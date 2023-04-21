News you can trust since 1849
Tottenham Hotspur’s bad luck continues ahead of Newcastle United trip

Cristian Stellini’s Tottenham Hotspur press conference suffered a set-back before it even got under way on Friday afternoon.

Dominic Scurr
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:52 BST

The Tottenham boss’ press conference was impacted by a power cut at Hotspur Way and the club’s training ground ahead of Sunday’s trip to Newcastle United (2pm kick-off).

Spurs correspondent for Football.London Alisdair Gold tweeted: “Of course there's been a power cut at Hotspur Way ahead of Cristian Stellini's press conference. You just can't make these things up.

"There's no guarantee it'll be back on for the press conference.”

Stellini still conducted his press conference through the power cut – though an ideal look for Spurs given the importance of the trip to St James’ Park.

The match is arguably one of the biggest in both Newcastle and Tottenham’s season so far as it could prove crucial in deciding which teams qualify for next season’s Champions League. Victory for The Magpies would put them six points clear of Spurs with a game in hand and better goal difference heading into the final seven games of the Premier League season.

Tottenham's Italian assistant coach Cristian Stellini attends a press conference at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille southern France, on October 31, 2022 on the eve of the UEFA Champions League Group D football match between Olympique Marseille (OM) and Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)Tottenham's Italian assistant coach Cristian Stellini attends a press conference at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille southern France, on October 31, 2022 on the eve of the UEFA Champions League Group D football match between Olympique Marseille (OM) and Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)
But a Spurs win would move them level on points with Eddie Howe’s side, though only a win by six or more goals would see them overtake Newcastle into a top four spot this weekend.

Newcastle beat Spurs 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in October and will be hoping to bounce back from last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa. Meanwhile Spurs will be dusting themselves off after a late 3-2 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

