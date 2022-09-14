Newcastle United will be looking to pick up a first win since the opening day of the season when they face Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Magpies have drawn four and lost one since that victory against Nottingham Forest, and will be hoping to secure three points against a resurgent Cherries side.

Since parting company with Scott Parker, the newly-promoted club have taken four points from two matches, and are currently beneath the Magpies on goal difference alone.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Ham are “courting” free agent defender Dan-Axel Zagadou. The Frenchman is in advanced negotiations with the Hammers, and has been without a club since leaving Borussia Dortmund in July. Newcastle United were linked with a move for the 23-year-old during the summer transfer window. (RMC Sport)

Tottenham remain undecided on the future of reported Newcastle United and Aston Villa target Lucas Moura, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian is in the final year of his contract in north London. Romano said: “Despite reports to the contrary, Lucas Moura has never been close to joining Aston Villa. Newcastle were interested this summer but there was never an advanced negotiation with Tottenham. I think Lucas may have the chance to leave Spurs as a free agent but it will depend on how his performances go this season, the club has not yet decided.” (Caught Offside)

Graham Potter could get rid of a number of “important” Chelsea players in January to help facilitate a move for AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. It is understood that the player is valued at around £43 million, and is also a target for Juventus, but the Blues are aiming to “ruin” the Serie A giants’ potential move for the player. (CalcioMercatoWeb)

Leeds United could look to “ignite an interest” in Watford striker Joao Pedro in January. The Brazilian was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United over the summer, and is valued at around £30 mililion by the Hornets. (Leeds Live)

Chelsea are still in contact with the representatives of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia after failing with a bid to sign the rising star in the summer. The Blues are understood to have failed with a £50 million deadline day bid for the teenager, despite him only joining the Saints from Manchester City a few weeks prior. (Simon Phillips)

Wolves are “still in contact” with free agent defender Jason Denayer, but negotiations between the two parties are proving difficult. The Belgian international is said to be demanding more money than Wanderers are currently offering, or would ideally like to find what he would perceive to be a better long-term project for his next career move. (Het Nieuwsblad)

Leeds United will have to pay around £25 million if they want to take Red Bull Salzburg forward Noah Okafor to the Premier League next year, according to the player’s agent. The 22-year-old’s representative Gianluca di Domenico said: “Noah Okafor? He is one of the most interesting Swiss players... Salzburg have sold players worth 493 million euros since 2016. Okafor will be valued between 25 and 30 million.” (Radio CRC)

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley has revealed that Leicester City and Newcastle United showed interest in him during the summer window - but the player has not been swayed by the speculation. He said: “I know that Leicester showed a lot of interest in me. And I think Newcastle were there too. But it didn’t matter. If there is no offer, then it is not very concrete in my head.” (Tipsbladet)