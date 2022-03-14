A 89th-minute goal from Havertz saw Newcastle United beaten 1-0 at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. However, Havertz was fortunate to still be on the pitch, having elbowed Burn before the break.

Eddie Howe – who was also incensed by the failure of referee David Coote to point to the spot after Jacob Murphy was brought down by Trevoh Chalobah – was unhappy with Havertz’s challenge on Burn, who angrily tried to confront the Chelsea midfielder after getting treatment for a head wound.

“I think it could have been a red,” said United’s head coach. “I’m not going to sit here and say it should have been a red, but I think it’s one of those decisions, I think Dan thinks it’s a clear red, he’s on the pitch. I’ve seen it again, it could have been given.

“But, for me, the one I’m most disappointed with is the penalty.”

