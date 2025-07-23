Sean Longstaff has made his first start for Leeds United after a £12m transfer from Newcastle United.

Sean Longstaff’s move from Newcastle United to Leeds United was confirmed late last week, with the Magpies netting an initial £12m plus £3m in potential future add-ons. The midfielder had spent two decades at his boyhood club, rising through the academy ranks to eventually becoming a regular in the first-team.

However, he fell down the pecking order under Eddie Howe last season and the £12m the Magpies earned from his sale, because of a quirk in the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, can unlock doors for them in the transfer market. Longstaff, meanwhile, is joining an upwardly mobile club and will add great experience to Leeds’ starting XI and squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

“There is something to be said for a team that wants you and a club that really wants you,” Longstaff admitted upon joining Leeds United. “I think from the first time I spoke to Leeds, I sort of got a feeling that they really wanted me. Being an academy player, sometimes you don’t get that all the time.”

“To get that feeling of want and this is what we want and you’re part of the plans. It’s really exciting.

“It just fills you full of confidence and it just makes you want to repay those people. It is a massive, massive football club similar to Newcastle in a lot of ways.

“It was always going to take a lot for me to leave Newcastle to be honest and I wasn’t just going to leave for anywhere. It had to be the right place for me and my family and I think this is the perfect place.”

Sean Longstaff’s full Leeds United debut

Longstaff was immediately thrown into the action at his new club, featuring for Leeds as a substitute during their goalless draw with Manchester United in a pre-season friendly match. That game, played in Sweden’s Strawberry Arena on Saturday, saw Longstaff introduced to proceedings as a half-time substitute in place of Ethan Ampadu.

Longstaff wouldn’t have to wait long for his first start in Leeds United colours, though, as he played 81 minutes of their clash against SC Verl out in Germany. Longstaff was just one of two outfield players to play the bulk of minutes as Farke made a raft of changes at the break.

Coming just days after a 45 minute stint against the Red Devils, Farke admitted that Longstaff had a ‘tough’ day against SC Verl as he both builds his fitness and understanding of how his new side play football: “For Sean Longstaff, a tough day today to play 90 minutes after a tough day yesterday,” Farke said.

“But it’s important to get this minutes into the tank, so to speed up our fitness levels, but also to get more and more used to our process to our game.”

Longstaff won’t have to wait long to face off against his former club with Newcastle United due to visit Elland Road on Saturday 30 August (5:30pm kick-off).