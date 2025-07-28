Newcastle United news: Newcastle United’s next transfer priority has changed following defeat to Arsenal in Singapore.

Newcastle United’s 3-2 defeat against Arsenal in Singapore made it clear to the club’s hierarchy just what they need to do next in the transfer market. Goals from Anthony Elanga and Jacob Murphy, as well as promising displays from Harvey Barnes and particularly Anthony Gordon, ensured that even without Alexander Isak, there were few complaints about their attacking display.

However, it is at the other end of the pitch where there will be concerns. Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn were solid in the first-half, whilst Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth were also very reliable when they came on at half-time. However, Sven Botman’s injury will have raised several alarm bells.

The Dutchman was taken off just 25 minutes after entering the field of play after suffering a groin injury. Although initial fears that he had suffered a major problem were soon played down by Howe and his teammates, Botman’s early withdrawal reminded everyone just how thin Howe’s centre-back options are and why they must move to sign one before the summer transfer window closes.

Newcastle United’s centre-back transfer priority

Ideally, the Magpies would sign a centre-back this summer, spend the campaign bedding him into the team, and then unleash him alongside Botman next season. However, until Botman can prove his fitness over a campaign, then a new centre-back is needed simply to add quality competition to Schar and Burn.

Botman has shown his immense talents whilst at St James’ Park, but whilst there is a lingering doubt over his fitness levels, then Newcastle United know they must change things. Whether that’s signing a Premier League proven player like Marc Guehi, or moving for Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini, there are options out there. Neither Guehi nor Scalvini will come cheap this summer and both will likely cost near £50m apiece - but that’s a price they must accept they simply will have to pay if they want to get either player through the door.

By no means is Botman’s time at the club done, in fact there is hope and belief that this is simply the beginning of a third chapter for him at the club. Chapter one saw him star in that 2022/23 team, whilst the follow-up was a frustrating two seasons as he was plagued by injuries.

Keeping Botman fit this season is almost as important as bringing in a new centre-half, but in this situation Newcastle must try to control the controllables and signing someone to either play instead of Botman or alongside him is an absolute priority. All attention in recent times has been on who will come in to strengthen their attacking options - but the Magpies cannot afford to let that attention overshadow their need to strengthen in other areas of the pitch.

Beginning the season with Schar and Burn at centre-back isn’t the end of the world, but ending the summer transfer window without another defensive recruitment would be a major error, particularly with Champions League football to come and an opportunity to progress in that competition further than they have ever managed.