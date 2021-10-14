'Trust the process' - Newcastle United fans respond to Steve Bruce development

The 60-year-old had been expected to be sacked as head coach this week but is instead pencilled in to preview the Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Indeed, it does suggest Bruce will take charge of the game. That said, a lot can change before Spurs visit St James’s Park.

Here’s how some Newcastle fans reacted to the development on social media:

Steve Bruce remains in charge of Newcastle United. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

@lister2k11: Trust the process, Bruce will be gone soon enough #NUFC #NUFCTakeover

@StevenNUFC: If he is still in the dugout on Sunday as I've seen elsewhere, don't let it spoil the atmosphere he'll be gone soon enough. #NUFC

@1892_NUFC_: Even if Bruce does take charge on Sunday don’t let it affect the occasion. Bruce can and will be sacked at any time and a better manager is brought in.

Hopefully, a full rocking St James’ can inspire the team to a much-needed victory over Spurs #NUFC

@JayToonArmy1: Much happier taking our time and getting the new appointment right even if it means Bruce gets one more game #nufc.

@thetoonreview: We have to trust that the new owners know what they are doing.

They want to be 100% sure on the next manager to take us forward so we will just have to be patient whether we agree with Bruce still being here or not.

DeanJohnson32: I’m not going to lie, if Bruce is in the dugout on Sunday it takes the shine off what should be an amazing occasion. Can’t help but feel very disappointed #nufc

