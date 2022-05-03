The Premier League season is heading down the final stretch with so much still to play for and a summer transfer window on the horizon.

Newcastle United have just three fixtures remaining in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Following Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Liverpool, the Magpies next face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this Sunday, May 8.

They then have their final home match as Arsenal visit St James’ Park on Monday, May 16 before ending their season at Turf Moor against Burnley on May 22.

Eddie Howe’s side can still technically qualify for European football if they win all three of their remaining fixtures and other results, including West Ham United losing all of their remaining league game, also go their way.

That is probably a bridge too far but a top half finish is a real possibility which will be a great achievement giving the relegation battle the club were in when Eddie Howe took over.

The United gaffer will very much have one eye on the upcoming summer transfer window as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Away from the action on the pitch, clubs are also preparing for the summer transfer window as they identify new targets and look at moving players on.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

United to get ‘free run’ at Rice signing Manchester United will have a ‘free run’ at signing England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, with rivals focusing on strengthening other areas (ESPN) Photo Sales

Italian move could be on the cards for Lingard AC Milan and Juventus are leading the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard (ESPN) Photo Sales

Everton require £50m to sell Richarlison Everton are confident they can secure a £50million-plus fee for Richarlison if he continues his strong finish to the season (Football Insider) Photo Sales

Martinez back on Gunners’ radar Arsenal have renewed their interest in Inter Milan’s Argentina international forward Lautaro Martinez (The Times) Photo Sales