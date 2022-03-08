Another weekend of Premier League action is in the books and clubs are back on the training pitch preparing for their next matches while also working behind the scenes with early summer transfer window preparations.

Newcastle United return to action on Thursday night when they make the long trip to St Mary’s to take on Southampton.

It’s the first of two away Premier League fixtures in the next seven days for the Magpies who also face Everton at Goodison Park on Monday night.

Those matches come on the back of a 2-1 win at home to Brighton at the weekend as the club’s brilliant form under new manager Eddie Howe continues.

“In terms of result, it’s absolutely fantastic for us,” Howe told Sky Sports. “We said pre-game nothing has changed and that we are still in a relegation fight. We still are.

“I have a lot of respect for Brighton. They are a tough opponent. We knew we would be tactically tested.

“We showed mental toughness especially at 2-1. When they scored the game was very much in the balance but we handled it well. We defended well and put our bodies on the line and did the nasty stuff really well.

“We have got a lot of work to do to be where we want to be. I am very realistic and I know how quickly football can change.”

Meanwhile, plenty of fresh transfer news stories are making the headlines and here are nine of the biggest across England’s top flight this morning:

1. Spence has admirers across continent Nottingham Forest's on-loan Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence has already been linked with multiple Premier League clubs but is also attracting interest from German sides Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig (Sport Witness)

2. Chelsea target has £62m price-tag Chelsea will have to spend £62m to land RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku this summer and are expected to face competition from Manchester United (Express)

3. City and Real leading race to sign Haaland Erling Haaland is expected to decide his future in the "next few weeks" with Real Madrid and Manchester City believes to be the front runners to sign the Dortmund striker (The Athletic)

4. Ronaldo and Messi together at last? Cristiano Rolando plans to leave Manchester United this summer if they don't qualify for the Champions League and has his sights set on a move to PSG where he could link up with Lionel Messi (Football Transfers)