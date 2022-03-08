Newcastle United return to action on Thursday night when they make the long trip to St Mary’s to take on Southampton.
It’s the first of two away Premier League fixtures in the next seven days for the Magpies who also face Everton at Goodison Park on Monday night.
Those matches come on the back of a 2-1 win at home to Brighton at the weekend as the club’s brilliant form under new manager Eddie Howe continues.
“In terms of result, it’s absolutely fantastic for us,” Howe told Sky Sports. “We said pre-game nothing has changed and that we are still in a relegation fight. We still are.
“I have a lot of respect for Brighton. They are a tough opponent. We knew we would be tactically tested.
“We showed mental toughness especially at 2-1. When they scored the game was very much in the balance but we handled it well. We defended well and put our bodies on the line and did the nasty stuff really well.
“We have got a lot of work to do to be where we want to be. I am very realistic and I know how quickly football can change.”
Meanwhile, plenty of fresh transfer news stories are making the headlines and here are nine of the biggest across England’s top flight this morning: