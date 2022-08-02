Eddie Howe’s side will kick of their 2022/23 Premier League season on Saturday at home to Nottingham Forest.

The summer transfer window closes at the end of August with Premier League clubs, who kick off their new season this weekend, now having just four weeks to finalise their business.

Leicester City have reportedly placed a £60m price tag on their star midfielder after Newcastle United saw a £40m offer rejected and an Austrian club want £45m for a striker who is thought to be of interest to several big clubs across Europe including Manchester United.

Meanwhile, EFL Championship side Sheffield United are understood to be ‘leading’ the race to sign a Manchester City starlet on loan ahead of Premier League sides Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth while Chelsea are said to be ready to meet Brighton & Hove Albion’s £50m valuation of their Spanish full-back.

There are expected to be multiple exits as well as arrivals at Stamford Bridge in the next few weeks with striker Timo Werner and Michy Batshuayi both linked with moves away.

Elsewhere, an Arsenal goalkeeper is set to complete a £8m transfer across London to Fulham and a Manchester United defender has reportedly snubbed a reunion with his former boss in favour of a move to Spain.

Finally, Liverpool are set to ‘reward’ one of their striker’s with a ‘lucrative’ new contract after his impressive form for the Reds.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

