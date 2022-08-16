Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a busy summer transfer window for Newcastle United, who are expected to continue making moves with just over two weeks remaining before deadline day.

The Magpies have started the Premier League season with a win over Nottingham Forest and draw at Brighton & Hove Albion and face Manchester City in their next match on Sunday.

Newcastle have splashed the cash on Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Sven Botman this summer and are expected to do more business before deadline day.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday mroning:

Erik ten Hag has shifted his stance on Cristiano Ronaldo’s request to exit Manchester United and is open to selling the Portugal international in the transfer window (The Times)

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Leicester City veteran Jamie Vardy as their striker search continues (Daily Star via The Athletic)

Premier League interest is mounting in Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo with Crystal Palace prepared to pay £12million for Semenyo while Bournemouth are also keen along with Everton (Daily Mail)

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr is “likely” to leave Vicarage Road between now and the end of the summer transfer window as interest continues to build from Premier League sides and clubs from abroad (Football League World via 90min)

Chelsea are close to winning the race to sign Internazionale’s highly rated midfielder Cesare Casadei (The Guardian)

West Ham are closing in on a double deal for Chelsea’s Emerson and Paris Saint-Germain’s Thilo Kehrer (The Sun)

Nottingham Forest are set to sign Premier League striker Neal Maupay for £15 million with Brighton boss Graham Potter admitting that a replacement could arrive at the Amex before September’s transfer deadline (HITC)

Watford have rejected a £20m bid from Newcastle United for forward Joao Pedro and told the St James’ Park club that that the player is not for sale (Dharmesh Sheth - Sky Sports)