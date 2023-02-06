Over 1,400 people have been killed and thousands more injured after two 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes hit parts of Turkey and Syria through the night. Former Newcastle winger and Ghanaian international Atsu has been reported missing with a search and rescue operation under way.

Atsu, 31, joined Turkish Super Lig club Hatayspor at the start of the season and scored a 97th minute winner for the club against Kasimpasa last night before the earthquake hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger signed for Newcastle on an initial loan deal from Chelsea in the summer of 2016 before making the move permanent following promotion to the Premier League. He made 107 appearances for The Magpies in total, scoring eight goals before joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Raed in 2021.

Atsu also had spells on loan at Everton and under Eddie Howe at AFC Bournemouth prior to joining Newcastle.

Reports from Turkey have claimed Atsu is one of many missing and presumed ‘stuck trapped under rubble’ after two earthquakes hit the Kahramanmaras area – where Hatayspor are based – hard through the night.

Christian Atsu of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on January 11, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Two of Atsu's team-mates have already been rescued from the rubble as the search for the 31-year-old continues. Eurofoot have reported that Hatayspor director Taner Savut and Yeni Malatyaspor goalkeeper Ahmet Turkaslan are also missing following the natural disaster.