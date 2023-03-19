News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Gary Lineker wasn’t on Match of The Day - here’s why
38 minutes ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
52 minutes ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
2 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
2 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
2 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album

TV coverage shows former Newcastle United defender punched by fan during Eredivisie fixture in Netherlands

The incident happend in an Eredivisie fixture on Sunday afternoon.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 19th Mar 2023, 13:39 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 13:58 GMT

Former Newcastle United full back Jetro Willems was involved in an incident during a Dutch fixture on Sunday afternoon which seemed to result in the defender getting punched in the head by a fan.

After a loan spell at St James’ Park, he left back plays for relegation threatened Dutch top division side Groningen who hosted SC Heerenveen in an Eredivisie early Sunday kick off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With full time approaching and Willems and his home side 2-0 down, TV footage shows a confrontation with a number of Groningen fans. One angle seems to show Willems in a crowd after approaching from the pith before a fan punches the Netherlands international in the head.

Most Popular

Home fans have been unimpressed at Groningen’s performances this season with the club occupying the penultimate place – and final automatic relegation position – in the top division of Dutch football.

Following the incident the match referee took both sets of players off the field of play. The match resumed 15 minutes later with the score remaining 2-0 at full time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Willems spent one year at Newcastle United during the 2019-20 season. He made 20 appearances for the club before suffering a major injury in January 2020. After his contract expired at Eintracht Frankfurt he moved to German second division side Greuther Fürth. He returned to the Netherlands in February 2023.

Former Newcastle United defender punched by fan during Eredivisie fixture in Netherlands. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Former Newcastle United defender punched by fan during Eredivisie fixture in Netherlands. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Former Newcastle United defender punched by fan during Eredivisie fixture in Netherlands. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Jetro WillemsNetherlands