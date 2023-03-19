Former Newcastle United full back Jetro Willems was involved in an incident during a Dutch fixture on Sunday afternoon which seemed to result in the defender getting punched in the head by a fan.

After a loan spell at St James’ Park, he left back plays for relegation threatened Dutch top division side Groningen who hosted SC Heerenveen in an Eredivisie early Sunday kick off.

With full time approaching and Willems and his home side 2-0 down, TV footage shows a confrontation with a number of Groningen fans. One angle seems to show Willems in a crowd after approaching from the pith before a fan punches the Netherlands international in the head.

Home fans have been unimpressed at Groningen’s performances this season with the club occupying the penultimate place – and final automatic relegation position – in the top division of Dutch football.

Following the incident the match referee took both sets of players off the field of play. The match resumed 15 minutes later with the score remaining 2-0 at full time.

Willems spent one year at Newcastle United during the 2019-20 season. He made 20 appearances for the club before suffering a major injury in January 2020. After his contract expired at Eintracht Frankfurt he moved to German second division side Greuther Fürth. He returned to the Netherlands in February 2023.