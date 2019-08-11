TWO club record signings set for Premier League debut at St James's Park
Newcastle United’s £35million Brazilian No.9 may not be the only ‘club record’ signing making his Premier League debut on at St James’s Park on Sunday.
Arsenal head to Tyneside for their Premier League opener the weekend – kick-off 2pm – and boss Unai Emery says Nicolas Pepe might be handed a start, following his £72million move from Lille this summer.
Emery said: “Pepe, he has been working and training with us one week.
“The pressure, can he feel good with the partners, the coaches, with us, training?
“It is different - he was training in Lille. We need to give him the best moment to debut with us.
“It may be Sunday, but we will see.”
Forward Alexandre Lacazette has an ankle injury and will also be assessed with Mohamed Elneny.
Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Dinos Mavropanos are out.