Newcastle United's starting line-up to face AFC Bournemouth has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe has made one forced change with Callum Wilson dropping out of the side due to injury and Harvey Barnes coming in to make his first start for Newcastle since September. The Magpies have also been boosted by the return of Jacob Murphy on the bench.

Murphy sat-out last weekend's 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest with a calf issue and missed training ahead of the Bournemouth match.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe issued a cryptic update on Murphy ahead of the match: "You need to listen to my words here, he has not trained yet, Jacob."

Howe also stated on Friday that both Alexander Isak and Joe Willock are close to injury returns but aren't in the squad this afternoon.

"Probably not for the weekend," Howe said regarding Isak's availability. "He's very, very, very close, very close and looking really good and I'm really pleased with the progress that he's made.

"Mentally I can see he feels free, he feels good so let's wait and see. "[Willock] is another one like Alex, he's knocking on the door, very, very close, looking good and feeling much better," Howe said. "Another huge player for us that we're huge to get back, he's close."

Here is Newcastle United's line-up to face Bournemouth this afternoon...

