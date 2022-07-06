Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Elliot Anderson interest

The Athletic report that six football league clubs have registered interest in taking Elliot Anderson on-loan next season.

Anderson enjoyed a star-making spell away at Bristol Rovers last term, netting eight goals and grabbing five assists in just 21 appearances for the Gas.

Rovers have once again shown interest in re-signing Anderson ahead of their return to League One, but they will face stiff competition if they are to land the 19-year-old.

That’s because a Championship quartet, including West Brom, Stoke City, Luton Town and Millwall as well as beaten League One playoff semi-finalists Sheffield Wednesday have also reportedly shown interest in Anderson.

Anderson will be assessed by Newcastle during pre-season with another loan move likely following the conclusion of their training camp in Austria.

Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Players return for pre-season

Newcastle United have welcomed back the rest of their squad to pre-season training after a clutch of players were given extra time-off during the summer following their international commitments.

Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes have all been pictured returning to training following duty with England, Switzerland and Brazil respectively.

New signings Nick Pope and Sven Botman have also joined training at their new club for the first time following their arrivals from Burnley and Lille.

A video, posted on the club’s Twitter account, showed the Dutchman arriving for training whilst Pope also received a dedicated social media post.

Newcastle’s first Premier League game of next season takes place in one month’s time when they play host to Nottingham Forest.

Blades ‘eye’ Clark

Ciaran Clark could be on the move to Bramall Lane this summer if Sheffield United are unable to keep hold of Max Lowe amid Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos speculation.

Previous Blades boss Chris Wilder had reportedly been an admirer of Clark with the Sheffield Star reporting that they could finally make an approach for the defender this summer.