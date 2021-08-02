Two years ago today Allan Saint-Maximin signed for Newcastle United - FIVE standout moments from the Frenchman

Famed for his Gucci headband and lightning quick-feet, Allan Saint-Maximin has become a crowd favourite at St James’s Park.

Very few players have the capability to get 50,000 people off their seats but when Saint-Maximin has the ball at his feet, there is a sense that just about anything can happen.

So, in the two years Saint-Maximin has spent on Tyneside, what have been his five standout moments? Joe Buck takes a look:

Two years ago today... Allan Saint-Maximin joined Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Assist for Isaac Hayden’s winning goal v Chelsea (Premier League 18/01/20)

Saint-Maximin opened his goalscoring account for Newcastle against Sheffield United in the 2-0 win most famous for that Jonjo Shelvey VAR goal.

However, it was his assist a month later that really got the fans celebrating, and boy did they celebrate.

After a poor corner from Matt Ritchie, the chance for Newcastle to secure the most unlikely of victories seemed lost, however, up stepped Saint-Maximin with a delicious in-swinging cross which simply begged for someone to get on the end of.

Isaac Hayden duly answered and scored what would turn out to be Newcastle’s last Premier League goal in front of their home crowd for 16 months.

Winning goal vs Oxford United (FA Cup Fourth Round Replay 04/02/20)

Just weeks later, Saint-Maximin was back, providing last-minute drama once again. This time, he was dragging his team out of a self-made hole having thrown away a 2-0 lead against League One side Oxford United.

Deep into extra-time, the tie looked to be heading to a penalty shootout until Saint-Maximin picked up the ball just inside the Oxford half.

After flying up the field, he proceeded to cut inside onto his right-foot, taking two defenders out of the game in the process, and unleashed a bullet into the far corner to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Winning goal vs Southampton (Premier League 07/03/20)

In what would turn out to be the last round of league fixtures for over three months, Newcastle travelled to Southampton searching for their first win in six games, hoping to alleviate some creeping relegation fears.

It seemed the trip would prove fruitful when Moussa Djenepo was sent off for the hosts and Newcastle were awarded a penalty just before half-time.

However, never to make life easy, Ritchie’s penalty was saved and the game remained a stalemate until the 79th minute.

Once again, Saint-Maximin saved Newcastle’s blushes when he capitalised on a mistake from Yan Valery to poke the ball home, finishing with a dance in front of the travelling fans.

Assist hat-trick vs Bournemouth (Premier League 01/07/21)

The end of the 2020/21 season was a real purple patch for the Frenchman, culminating in a pretty much flawless performance away at the Vitality Stadium.

Saint-Maximin bagged himself three assists, the second of which was a superb mazy dribble past three defenders to set up Sean Longstaff.

A comfortable 4-1 victory was secured but this would prove to be Newcastle's last victory of the season.

Winning goal vs Burnley (Premier League 11/04/21)

Both of Saint-Maximin’s performances against Burnley last season could have easily featured on this list, but this features because his impact after coming off the bench at Turf Moor almost single-handedly inspired a Newcastle victory.

Not content with his goal and assist in the reverse fixture, Saint-Maximin repeated the feat with first, a lovely jinking run to set up Jacob Murphy, followed up with a scintillating individual run and finish from just inside the penalty box to secure his team the three points.

With fans returning to stadiums very soon, there will be high hopes that Saint-Maximin can provide some more magic in the black and white.

