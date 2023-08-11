The 24-year-old had his £20million relegation release clause at Leeds triggered by Chelsea ahead of the new Premier League season. Adams travelled to London to complete his medical only for the deal to break down at the last minute.

According to Sky sports, the parties involved were unable to reach an agrement to sign off on the transfer with the United States international now expected to return to Leeds.

Adams has been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Chelsea following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

The player was on Newcastle’s ‘longer list’ of midfield transfer targets before they signed top target Sandro Tonali. His versatility to play on the right of midfield or defence is also something that appealed to The Magpies.

Adams joined Leeds from RB Leipzig last summer and went on to make 24 Premier League appearances before having his season cut short due to a thigh injury.

Although Newcastle are still likely to miss out on Adams this summer, the player spoke very highly of the club and St James’ Park in particular when asked about his favorite place to play football.

“Newcastle was bumping,” he told the New York Red Bulls Podcast.

“They’re doing things the right way and I think they have the recognition now of ‘our team is good and Champions League is in our sights.’