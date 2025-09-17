Newcastle United latest news: UEFA have revealed who will referee Newcastle United’s clash with Barcelona on Thursday night.

UEFA have revealed who will referee Newcastle United’s clash with Barcelona on Thursday night. The Magpies get their Champions League campaign underway against the reigning Spanish champions, aiming to progress to the knockout stages for the first time in their history.

A clash against one of European football’s heavyweights may be far from the easiest start for Eddie Howe’s side, but they will be hopeful of pulling off an upset and adding to their collection of memorable European nights at St James’ Park. Memories of their 3-2 win against Barcelona 28 years ago will loom large over all the previews to Thursday’s game, whilst Howe and his team will be keen to harness the atmosphere and energy of St James’ Park to lead them to victory.

They did that expertly against PSG in their first home match of their last Champions League campaign - but will be keen to improve on that group stage exit this time around. Of course, memories of that last minute penalty at the Parc des Princes, one that ultimately robbed them of a place in the knockout rounds, loom large and Newcastle United will be desperate to avoid that this time around.

Matches in European competitions are officiated differently than Premier League games, with slightly different rules surrounding handball among the subtle but key changes to how referees approach these games.

UEFA reveal Champions League Matchday One referees

Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg has been chosen by UEFA to referee Thursday night’s game. Nyberg will be assisted by his compatriots Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Soderkvist on the line, with Adam Ladeback acting as fourth official between the two dugouts.

Nyberg is an experienced Champions League referee, although he was involved in a very controversial decision during the quarter-final clash between Arsenal and Bayern Munich in April 2024. On that night, Gabriel mistakenly picked up a goal-kick that had been played to him by David Raya after Nyberg had whistled for the restart of play.

Bayern desperately called for a penalty, but their shouts were ignored by the referee who allowed the Gunners to proceed with taking a goal kick. Following that match, Thomas Tuchel described Nyberg’s decision to not award a penalty as a ‘kid’s mistake’.

"He made a huge mistake not giving the handball penalty," a furious Tuchel said. "What makes us really angry is the explanation on the field. He told our player that it is a 'kid's mistake' and he will not give a penalty like this in a quarterfinal."

He added: "This is a horrible, horrible explanation! He is judging handballs! Kid's mistake, adult's mistake ... whatever! We feel angry!"

Despite this ‘mistake’, Nyberg would go on to referee in that summer’s European Championship and was also selected to referee at the 2024 Olympic Games. VAR will also be in operation on Thursday night with French official Jerome Brisard being assisted by Belgian Bram Van Driessche on the technology. Semi-automated offsides will also be used.

Anthony Gordon, meanwhile, will be eligible to play despite being in the middle of a domestic ban. Suspensions do not carry over into UEFA competitions, meaning the former Everton man is eligible for selection.